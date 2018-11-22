Weija-Gbawe MP donates to police stations

AS part of efforts to nip all incidence of crime and threat in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency in the bud, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency and Deputy Minister of Health, Ms Tina Mensah, has donated computers, motorbikes, printers and detergents to four police stations within the Weija-Gbawe Constituency in Accra.
The donation
The donation, which amounted to Gh¢34,000, and funded from the MP’s share of the common fund, was in response to appeals made to the MP by the four police stations within the constituency for logistics support following the MP's visit to the New Weija-Gbawe District Police headquarters to paint the building earlier in the year.
In all, five motorbikes, two sets of desktop computers, one printer and five boxes of detergents were donated to four police stations in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency under two district police commands- New Weija-Gbawe District Police Headquarters and the Odorkor District Police Headquarters.
At SCC, the Weija-Gbawe District Police Headquarters was presented with two motorbikes, two sets of HP desktop computers, one printer and four boxes of detergents.
At Tetegu, the South West McCarthy Hill Police station and the Old Weija Police station, at Weija, all under the command of the New Weija-Gbawe District Police Headquarters took deliveries of one motorbike each, while the Gbawe Lafa Police station, which is under the command of the Odorkor District Headquarters but situated within the Weija-Gbawe Constituency, also received a motorbike.
