We won’t resort to violence - Dakpema Palace

The Dakpema Palace in Tamale has said it will use lawful means rather than violence to seek justice in last Monday’s attack on a Tamale chief, Dakpema Naa Bawa Fuseini, and four others.
Consequently, the palace has called for a thorough investigation into the shooting incident at the palace that resulted in the injury of the chief and the four other persons.
The palace also urged all to de-link the attack from a chieftaincy dispute and treat it as an “attempted assassination”.
Calm
Addressing the media on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, about the incident, the spokesperson for the Palace, Mr Basharu Dabali, condemned the attack and urged the youth to remain calm to allow the police to conduct their investigations.
“The official position of the palace is that we are appealing to the police to look for the perpetrators of this dastardly act and bring them to book to ensure that law and order are maintained in Tamale.
“ Tamale is a peaceful place and it is the land of our ancestors so we don’t want to wage war on anyone,” he said.
He indicated that the Dakpema who sustained gunshot wounds was responding to treatment.
“He is doing very well, he came to the palace this morning and left; the children who were also hurt are doing very well,” he said.
Incident
Naa Fuseini and four other persons sustained gunshot wounds after some unknown gunmen attacked his palace in the early hours of Monday.
The chief is said to have been shot in the head and stomach and was rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment together with the other victims.
The gunmen, numbering about 15, are said to have stormed the palace at about 5 a.m. last Monday and shot sporadically, injuring the victims and destroying other property.
Security beefed up
Meanwhile, a joint police and military team has been deployed to the metropolis to ensure calm.
The police has also launched a manhunt for the 15 gunmen who attacked the palace.
Background
There has been simmering tension in the Tamale metropolis over who is the paramount chief of Tamale.
While the Dakpema claims the title of Chief of Tamale, the Gukpe Naa holds the same position.
The matter was referred to the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, and the Dagbon Traditional Council (DTC) who pronounced the Gukpe Naa Alhassan Abdulai as the rightful chief of Tamale.
The Dakpema was subsequently banned from performing certain rites such as playing of talking drums, which signified that he was a paramount chief.