Featured

We believe in your potential to help Ghana - Greater Accra House of Chiefs to Bawumia

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 04 - 2024 , 12:03

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs has expressed confidence in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December 7 presidential election.

Advertisement

The House of Chiefs believes Dr. Bawumia has the potential to surpass the achievements of his predecessors and make a positive impact in the country.

The Paramount Chief of Nungua and Acting President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Oboade Notse Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, expressed these sentiments during a meeting with Dr. Bawumia on Tuesday, June 4 when Dr Bawumia called on the traditional leaders at the Dodowa premises of the Regional House of Chiefs as part of his nationwide engagement with key stakeholders.

He emphasised that Dr. Bawumia's calm and composed personality is an asset that will serve him well in leadership and urged him to maintain his temperament.

According to the House of Chiefs, Dr. Bawumia's leadership style is a departure from the violent and radical approach that has characterised some leaders in the past.

They believe his calm demeanor will enable him to make informed decisions that will benefit the country and its citizens.

"We state with all emphasis that when it comes to effective leadership, you don’t have to be radical, violent, or pompous to be a bold leader. Being a bold leader is not about brawls, but rather brains."

"Having observed you from afar, we believe you have a lot of potential to offer this country. Do not disappoint, because your records will always be there – they will be used to evaluate you."

"On selfless leadership, we have less to say about you. Your Excellency, you are an accomplished man. You’re a successful man. Therefore, we are convinced you will not fail the test when it comes to selfless leadership," he stated.

Dr. Bawumia thanked the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs for their endorsement and assured them that he will not disappoint the country when elected President.

He also sought their wisdom and guidance in his quest to lead Ghana forward.