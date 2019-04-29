Wanted Hawks member grabbed

One of the 12 suspects declared wanted by the police over the shooting incident that led to the death of one person at the Ashanti Regional office of the National Democratic Congress on February 18, this year, has been arrested at his hideout in Kenyasi-Abirem.
Suleman Fuseini, who was arrested by some community members last Thursday and handed over to the police, is currently receiving treatment under police guard at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).
Fuseini, also known as Akon, was allegedly stabbed during his arrest by the community members before handing him over to the police
Confirmation
Confirming the arrest to the Daily Graphic, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Godwin Ahianyo, said Fuseini was arrested last Thursday and had since been sent to KATH where he was responding to treatment.
Shooting
It would be recalled that in February this year, the police declared 12 members of the Hawks, a pro-NDC group, wanted for the alleged murder of one Abdul Wasiu, a member of the NDC Regional Taskforce at the party office at Amakom, Kumasi.
The murder followed a shooting incident at the party’s regional office.
Three of those declared wanted have so far surrendered to the police.
They are Dauda Ibrahim, alias Wayo, 40; Samuel Agyin, alias Rock, 32, and Abdul Ganiyu, alias Petit, 37.
They have since been remanded in police custody by the Asokwa District Court.