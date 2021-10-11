Volta Region: 3 murder suspects in police custody

The Volta Regional Police command has arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged murder of a 30-year-old man in the Volta Region.
The suspects are said to have killed Albert Anyinado, and attempted to sell the body to a fetish priest.
The police has named the suspects as Kalefe Korku aged 42, Afedo Kpotor aged 21, and Ametoke Sitsofe aged 27.
They were arrested on Sunday night [October 10], at about 10:30 pm.
The Public Affairs Officer of for the Volta Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge at a media briefing said the suspects informed a fetish priest at Agbozume that they had a body they were offering for sale so he should assist them to get a buyer.
The Police was informed.
The fetish priest together with the police feigned interest in the deal and negotiated to buy the body at GH¢7000.
The buyer agreed to meet the sellers at Agavedzi near the lagoon to receive the dead body.
But the suspects upon seeing the police abandoned the body and bolted.
The police pursued and arrested all the three suspects in their various houses at Agavedzi, Agbozume, and Adina.
The body has since been deposited at Ketu South Municipal Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.
The suspects are in custody as investigations are still ongoing.