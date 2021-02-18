LIVESTREAM: Watch Hawa Koomson's vetting

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson has been nominated as the Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development by President Akufo-Addo.
She is today taking her turn before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.
The Committee will also later today vet the Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.
Watch a live stream of her vetting below;
Related Articles
Speaker petitioned to probe Kennedy Agyapong & Hawa Koomson
Police retrieve Hawa Koomson’s gun
Hawa Koomson responds to Police CID invitation
Why Hawa Koomson is still at post
Hawa Koomson: Calls for sacking "pointless" and "needless" - NPP
Hawa Koomson: Minister fires gun at registration centre, 4 arrested