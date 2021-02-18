fbpx

LIVESTREAM: Watch Hawa Koomson's vetting

Mavis Hawa Koomson
The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson has been nominated as the Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development by President Akufo-Addo.

She is today taking her turn before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The Committee will also later today vet the Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Watch a live stream of her vetting below;

