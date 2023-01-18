VIDEO: All SHS students to receive electronic tablets in 2023 - Dr Bawumia

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced that the government will distribute free electronic tablets to all Senior High Schools this year.
Dr Bawumia said the "game-changing" development was part of the government's ongoing digitization agenda which has already seen the implementation of free WI-FI at SHSs across the country.
The Vice President said he had been informed by the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, that the country was on course to provide the tablets which will come pre-loaded with textbooks and past examination questions.
“This year, we are on course to provide all Senior High School students in Ghana with tablets which are loaded with textbooks on them for their studies. That’s a very game-changing development. We will have past questions preloaded on these tablets that will be distributed to all and I pray that it does come to pass this year...,” Dr Bawumia said
Dr Bawumia made this known when he addressed the opening of the 2023 Annual New Year School and Conference (ANYSC) yesterday at the University of Ghana, Legon.
This year’s event, the 74th, is themed: “Positioning the African market for sustainable economic development through African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)”.
