Veep inaugurates hostel, lecture facilities for Immigration Academy

THE Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has inaugurated hostel and lecture hall facilities and a modern drill square, The Academy Square, for the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Academy at Assin Foso in the Central Region.
The 221 and the 300 capacity hostel and lecture hall projects were in fulfilment of a promise made by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to upgrade structures in the school for it to become an international academy of excellence in the sub-region when he reviewed the graduation parade for the ninth Cadet Intake on October 25, 2017.
Event
Dr Bawumia, who inaugurated the projects on behalf of the President at the graduation parade for the 11th Cadet Intake at Assin Foso yesterday, said the successful execution of the projects was a manifestation of the fact that President Akufo-Addo was a leader who delivered on his promises.
“Today, history has been made again. We have inaugurated a 221-capacity hostel facility and a 300-capacity lecture hall for the Immigration Academy. The training school has also been upgraded with a 280-capacity hostel as you have all witnessed today.
“Ladies and Gentlemen, when the President promises, he delivers,” he added.
Rationale
The Vice-President explained that the revamping and upgrading of the academy, as well as the provision of essential logistics for all security agencies, formed part of a holistic effort to improve upon their capacity to operate effectively.
He said the government was determined to rid the country of crime, for which reason it was resourcing the security agencies, including the provision of vehicles and other facilities for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Ghana Police Service to enable them to enforce the law.
Additionally, he said, the government had procured 150 high-performance vehicles to support the operations of the GIS.
“Let me indicate that the government will not be complacent in the management of the country’s security. We are alert and working to ensure that citizens, indeed, all of us, are safe and go about our activities without fear. The government is thus committed to ensuring the full implementation of the Immigration Service Act, 2016 (Act 908), which is aimed at injecting more efficiency and effectiveness into the service,” Dr Bawumia emphasised.
He urged the 300 graduating officer cadets to be “fully committed to the cause of the country by exhibiting high levels of integrity and also eschewing all forms of corrupt practices in the performance of your duties”.
Awards
The Overall Best Cadet award was won by Officer Cadet Christian Magnusen, who also received the award for the Best in Academics.
Officer Cadet Lydia Aboagye-Agyapong and Officer Cadet Mustapha Osumanu Huno were adjudged the Best in Female and Male Drills, respectively, while the Most Disciplined Cadet award was won by Officer Cadet Eric Ato Smith.
The ceremony was witnessed by some dignitaries, including the Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery; his deputy, Mr Henry Quartey; the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major Derek Oduro (retd); the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lt General Obed Boamah Akwa; the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr Muhammed Babandede, and the Comptroller-General of the GIS, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi.
Others were the Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mr Patrick Darko Missah, and the Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan.