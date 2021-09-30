VALCO Trust Fund builds KG block for Faithkope D/A

The Valco Trust Fund has built and handed over a kindergarten (KG) block to the Faithkope District Assembly Basic School in the Ada East District in the Greater Accra Region to help eliminate schools under trees and improve the infrastructure, in deplorable conditions.
The facility which was provided with the support of the Ministry of Energy, includes a two-unit classroom, a headteacher’s office, canteen, furniture, two water tanks, separate washrooms for boys, girls and the headteacher, and has been connected to electricity.
The VALCO Trust Fund, established in 1971, is geared towards the advancement of education and science in addition to development projects for Ghanaians.
The fund has over the years assisted both second cycle and tertiary institutions with various educational facilities, including buses and trucks, books for libraries and Science laboratory equipment.
Inauguration
At the inauguration of the project last Tuesday, the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in a speech read on his behalf, said in consultation with stakeholders, the VALCO Trust Fund and the Ministry of Energy were leading the fight to eliminate schools under trees.
He stressed that the VALCO Trust Fund had committed GH¢6.8 million to start the construction of 18 schools in all the regions, with that of Faithkope being the first to be completed and inaugurated.
“I am gladly informed that all the other 17 schools are at various stages of completion and by the close of September this year, eight of them will be completed and the other nine to be completed by the end of October,” the Energy Minister assured.
The Executive Director of the VALCO Trust Fund, Mr Kelvin Kwaku Yeboah, said the new facilities were to bridge the disparity in the allocation of local educational infrastructure between the less endowed communities and their urban-based counterparts.
More infrastructure
Mr Yeboah announced that through the support of the Energy Ministry, 32 more KG blocks — apart from the 18 budgeted for already — would be built in November this year to bring the total number of new KG blocks to 50.
He appealed to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to make budgetary allocation for the maintenance of the educational infrastructure across the country.
The nominee for Ada East District Chief Executive, Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, pledged the assembly’s support to maintain the facility.
The Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, Ms Monica Ankrah, urged the teachers to ensure that the facility was put to good use to serve the purpose for which it was built.