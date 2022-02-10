UTAG, govt meeting ends in deadlock

A meeting between the government and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) which was aimed at finding a solution to the current industrial action ended Thursday morning in a deadlock.
The meeting, Graphic Online understands ended after three hours of deliberations, which was geared towards addressing UTAG's concerns.
Sources at the Ministry of Education told Graphic Online that "the parties could not arrive at any conclusion".
They said the parties, therefore, decided to head to the court to rule on the matter.
The High Court (Labour Division) last Thursday asked the parties to resolve the issue and report back to it Thursday.
In attendance at the meeting chaired by the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum said, were the representatives of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the National Labour Commission.
Today's meeting followed an earlier one last Tuesday where some gains were said to have been made.
More to follow…