Use technology to accelerate growth - Prof Micah

The Institute of Development and Technology Management in Cape Coast has held it's 7th congregation with a the government and institutions to explore technology to maximize the socio-economic benefits of the nation’s resources.
Speaking at the ceremony,the Rector of the Insitute, Professor John Micah indicated that the resources of the nation could be sufficient explored for impactful development if technology was fully developed in exploration and value addition.
He stated that development and civilization were directly dependent on the products of technology and if technology was properly harnessed it would significantly accelerate national growth.
The ceremony which was held at the weekend saw 11 graduates graduating with Masters of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy degrees.
IDTM
The IDTM with affiliation with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) runs post graduate programmes in development studies as well as offer research and consultancy services in development and technology management
It offers courses including Leadership and Development, Law and Development, Peace and Development, Gender and Development, Project Management, Technology Management, Development Finance and Community Development.
No technology, no development
Prof Micah said without efficiently employing technology there could be no development adding that technology was essential for sustainable growth.
“We construct our roads, dams and factories using equipment made of materials which are products of technology. We travel in vehicles, boats and airplanes all of which are products of technology, our medical officers diagnose and operate using sophisticated equipment which are products of technology,” he stated.
Currently, however, he said the challenge was how to use the suitable technology and processing methods to exploit our God-given minerals in an environmentally friendly manner so that we can prevent or minimize environmental damage and maximize the socio-economic benefits of technology.
He said the IDTM mandate was important in building the nation’s technological capability and called on interested stakeholders to commit to amply resource the institute in its quest to develop manpower to support the country’s technological development.
Help speed development
He charged the graduands to apply the knowledge they had acquired to manage and control technology in a manner that would promote the country’s gains and speed up efforts towards attaining development goals.
He also advised the graduates to explore technology management as an answer to Ghana's development challenge.
In a keynote address, a fellow of the Ghana Academy, Professor Gladys Amponsah explained that technology had made a huge impact on our daily lives from transportation safety to access to food and healthcare, socialization and productivity.
Survival
She stated that the survival of human beings and their well being critically depended on how they could efficiently use science and technology to solve the worlds problems.
Prof Amponsah noted that the problem of air pollution was poorly maintained vehicles, the activities of illegal artisanal small scale gold mining known as galamsay which was negatively affecting impacting our rivers and other problems needed science and technology to come out with effective solutions to safeguard the future.
Chairman of council
The Chairman of Council of IDTM, Prof Livingstone Sam Amoah urged the graduands to join the alumni association and give back to their alma mater.
In a valedictory speech, Dr Ebenezer Tawiah Anuwa urged the graduates to explore all opportunities of higher learning that would further equip them to meaningfully contribute to national development.