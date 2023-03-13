US Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Ghana as part of first trip to Africa

GraphicOnline Mar - 13 - 2023 , 20:07

The Vice President of US, Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff will visit Ghana later this month as part of her first trip to the African continent since becoming United States Vice President.

Harris will first visit Accra in Ghana; Dar es Salaam in Tanzania; then end the weeklong trip (March 25 to April 2) in Lusaka in Zambia before returning to Washington.

In a tweet, Mrs Harris said she was looking forward to a productive trip.

Later this month, @SecondGentleman and I will travel to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia as part of our Administration’s efforts to strengthen partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity.



I look forward to a productive trip. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 13, 2023

The Vice President’s visit will build on the recent U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that President Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022.

"The trip will strengthen the United States’ partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity," the White House said in a statement.

"Throughout the trip, in partnership with African governments and the private sector, the Vice President will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women".

The Vice President will meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Samia Hassan of Tanzania, and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia to discuss regional and global priorities, "including our shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, and the effects of Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, among other issues".

The Vice President will also engage with civil society, including young leaders, business representatives, entrepreneurs, and members of the African Diaspora.