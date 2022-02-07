US confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Rev. Korankye Ankrah

The government of the United States of America (USA) has conferred on the Founder and General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel International, Apostle General Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, the esteemed US Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Ghanaian minister and televangelist was honoured for his dedicated and life-long service to humanity in the US and commitment to build a stronger US through volunteer service.Follow @Graphicgh
He was also recognised for not only building people up spiritually but also impacting the socio-economic, health and educational lives of many in Ghana and abroad.
As part of the honour, a citation from the US President, Mr Joe Biden, was presented to the Apostle General by a representative of the US President, Rev. Dr Jason Renville, during one of the church’s Sunday morning services at the Oil Dome in Accra yesterday.
Rev. Dr Renville is also a Human Rights Representative of the United Nations.
The citation, which had the American seal from the White House and was read by Rev. Dr Renville, said: “The American story depends not only on one of us; not on some of us but all of us. I congratulate you on taking it upon yourself to contribute to public good and I am proud to present you with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of your more 4,000 hours of volunteer service to this great nation for the work you have done in the United States.
“On behalf of the American people, I extend our heartfelt appreciation to you for your spirit of volunteerism and leadership and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve the country.”
The Award
The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is offered to those who have contributed more than 4,000 hours of extraordinary service and leadership in their lifetime, with at least 10 years of documented accomplishments in the field of higher education sustainability and who have had a significant impact on a large number of individuals and organisations
The President's Council on Service and Civic Participation, which administers the award, was established within the Corporation for National and Community Service through a 2003 Executive Order by then President George W. Bush.
The President's Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) encourages citizens to live lives of service.
Gratitude
Rev. Korankye Ankrah expressed gratitude to the US government for the honour done him.
He called on all to help make Ghana’s growing democracy work.
“This is not time for military intervention. We tried using the military and it did not do us any good; our corruption went high and the systems broke down," he said.
He also said if the government made sure everyone got his or her share of the national cake, there would be peace and stability in the country.
He suggested to the government to cut down on expenditure, adding that if the people saw value for the taxes they paid, they would be willing to pay more.
Presidential applause
On behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, expressed gratitude to the President of America for conferring on the Apostle General the envious US President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
He also applauded the Man of God for raising high the flag of Ghana in the US.
“From what we have heard so far from the testimonies, it is clear, and no one can doubt it, that the young man deserves the award,” he said.
Operation Clean Your Frontage
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, congratulated the Apostle-General on his great achievements and raising the flag of Ghana high.
He appointed Rev Korankye-Ankrah an ambassador of the region’s newest policy, Operation Clean your Frontage.
