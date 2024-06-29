Featured

US Ambassador confers with Ya-Na

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jun - 29 - 2024 , 07:41

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has called on the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, at his residence in Accra.

The ambassador was accompanied by the Mission Director of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and other staff of the embassy.

The two discussed issues of mutual concern such as human rights, inter-ethnic co-existence, alleged maltreatment of witchcraft suspects and peacebuilding.

Appreciation

The Ya-Na expressed his profound appreciation to the ambassador for the works of the US government agencies, such as USAID and the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), in the country.

He also commended USAID for supporting the Dagbon Constitutional review process, which the Overlord described as a new lease of life for the people of Dagbon.

Ya-Na Abukari said peace-building with all ethnic groups in the Northern Region was a top priority in his agenda as the ruler of the ancient kingdom.

He, therefore, underscored the need for all and sundry to support his vision of a united Dagbon at peace with itself and its neighbours in prosperity.

Commendation

Ms Palmer praised the Overlord for his sterling leadership qualities and efforts at achieving peace to accelerate development.

She described him as an example of a true leader among African traditional rulers.

The ambassador, however, entreated the Ya-Na to involve more women and young people in his development drive.

Ms Palmer also expressed appreciation to the Ya-Na for emphasising helping to stop the banishment of alleged witches and the maltreatment of poor and vulnerable people over similar allegations.

Collaboration

The Ambassador further expressed the readiness of her outfit to deepen collaborations with the Office of the Ya-Na to undertake more development projects and programmes to help improve the lives of the people.

On behalf of the Ya-Na, the Dalun Lana, Tapha Mahamadu III, presented a 10-year Dagbon Strategic Development Plan to the ambassador at the meeting.

