UPSA to celebrate outstanding personalities Thursday

Daily Graphic Aug - 29 - 2023 , 08:18

The UPSA Law School has instituted a lifetime achievement award to celebrate path-breaking efforts of individuals towards deepening the Ghanaian law.

Known as the UPSA Law School Lifetime Achievement Award,it will honour outstanding personalities who have contributed in diverse and immense ways to the development of the rule of law, jurisprudence and legal philosophy, the legal academy and education.

The award seeks to acknowledge and highlight the contributions of distinguished personalities towards national development through the law.

It, particularly, prioritises the use of the law as an instrument of national development or good governance.

Maiden recipient

A retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Professor Justice Samuel Kofi Date-Bah, has been nominated as the maiden recipient of the prestigious award which is being supported by the Ghana Bar Association, law firm, Benchi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankoma among other partners.

A release issued by the UPSA Law School said Justice Date-Bah had demonstrated exceptional excellence in the various facets of his professional legal career.

“As a judge, he has led many historic decisions and opinions of the Supreme Court of Ghana which have resulted in the growth and consolidation of the court's jurisprudence,” it said.

The release added that his work at the Commonwealth Secretariat showed him a worthy ambassador of the law.

Capped with his scholarly work in academia, many of which had gained notoriety in both academic and practitioner circles, Prof. Date-Bah remained a towering figure in his contributions to Ghanaian law and its development over the years, the statement added.

The retired Supreme Court Justice and academician will be awarded at an event on Thursday.

The event at the UPSA campus will be under the patronage of the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.