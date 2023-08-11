UPSA initates construction of police station

Daily Graphic Aug - 11 - 2023 , 05:50

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has initiated moves for the construction of a Police station for the university community.

The construction of the one-storey model police station signals a significant step towards ensuring a safer community for students, faculty, staff and surrounding communities.

The project is scheduled to be completed within nine months.

The Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Abednego F. O. Amartey, said the commencement of the project marked a pivotal moment in the university’s history, adding that it underscores their dedication to ensure a secure and thriving environment for community members.

“With the ever-increasing number of students and expanding community around the university, the need for enhanced security measures has become evident,” Prof. Amartey said.

Ensuring safety

The Director-General, Services, of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Enoch Adutwum Bediako, who handed the land documents to the university management, said the construction of the station signified the university’s determination to address safety concerns in the community.

“This police station will enable us to better serve the needs of the university and its community by enhancing police visibility to deter criminal activities,” he added.

Appreciation

The Chairman of the UPSA Governing Council, Dr Kofi Ohene-Konadu, expressed appreciation for the project, saying “the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and neighbouring communities are of utmost importance to us”.

He thanked the police administration, the Lands Commission, and the President of the UPSA Global Alumni Association, Francis Dadzie, for their respective roles in securing the parcel of land for the project.

Dr Ohene-Konadu, however, urged the alumni and the general public to contribute towards the construction of the project.