UPSA holds congregation

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has held its 4th session of the 14th congregation with a call on graduates to be innovative, courageous and have integrity as they move into the world of work.
The Vice-Chancellor of the UPSA, Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, who made the call, added that there was a difference in gaining knowledge and applying it.
“Note that there is a difference between school and life. In school, you are taught a lesson and then given a test. In life, however, you are given a test that teaches you a lesson. Learn from your lessons,” he said.
State of university
Prof. Amartey noted at the ceremony in Accra last Thursday that a total of 1,214 students graduated from the Faculty of Management Studies, out of which 919 were undergraduates and 295 were diploma students in the 2021/2022 academic year.
Presenting a report on the state of the UPSA for the 2021/2022 academic year, Prof. Amartey said infrastructure projects at the university were progressing steadily with others nearing completion.
“The construction of Hostel B is one of the two multi-million hostel projects that have been completed.
“The second of the two, Hostel C, expected to provide accommodation for 1,664 UPSA students, is also in the final stages for a full handing-over,” he announced.
He added that a multipurpose, two-tower building was also nearing completion, indicating that a second entrance to ease congestion at the main entrance to the university was underway.
The Chairman of the Governing Council, UPSA, Dr Kofi Ohene-Konadu, speaking on behalf of the Chancellor of the UPSA, Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong, commended the management of the UPSA for ensuring a smooth academic year and the safety of students.
“I commend the university management, faculty and staff for creating and nurturing an academic environment conducive to student excellence,” he said.
He urged the students to identify and take advantage of opportunities and make positive contributions to society.
Government’s commitment
A Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, also commended the management of the UPSA for transforming the university and for augmenting the government’s effort to provide adequate infrastructure to accommodate the huge numbers of senior high school students who want to pursue tertiary education.
“This is augmenting the government's efforts at attaining a gross tertiary enrolment ratio of 40 per cent by the year 2030,” he said.