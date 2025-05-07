Featured

Marietta Brew takes over as new University of Ghana Governing Council Chair

Graphic.com.gh May - 07 - 2025 , 12:28 3 minutes read

The University of Ghana has formally welcomed Ms. Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew as the new Chairperson of the Governing Council.

The Chancellor, Mrs. Mary Chinery-Hesse, extended her warm congratulations and expressed confidence in Ms. Brew’s leadership to advance the University’s mission and global ambitions during the event.

The brief introductory ceremony took place at the Chancellor’s residence, following the official inauguration of the Council by the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, presented Ms. Brew to the Chancellor, noting that she joins the reconstituted Council alongside four new government appointees.

“This Council benefits from a healthy blend of new voices and diverse professional and academic expertise,” said Prof. Amfo. “It’s a timely development as we navigate a period of transformation at the University.”

She expressed gratitude to the Chancellor for her unwavering support and guidance. “Your consistent presence and wise counsel have been invaluable to our growth,” Prof. Amfo remarked.Highlighting the critical role of the Governing Council, she noted ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing academic and co-curricular programmes to better prepare students for industry demands.

In her remarks, Ms. Brew thanked the University for its trust and pledged to foster collaboration among stakeholders to achieve the institution’s strategic goals.“The Honourable Minister’s charge to us is clear—we must work diligently to support the University in producing graduates capable of transforming society,” she said.

Ms. Brew emphasized the importance of unity and teamwork, assuring that the government and its appointees are committed to supporting, not interfering with, the University’s operations.

“We are here to contribute meaningfully, not to disrupt. Teamwork will be our guiding principle,” she added.

Chancellor Chinery-Hesse welcomed the new Chair’s remarks and expressed her confidence in the Council’s ability to carry the University forward. “You’re inheriting a fantastic team,” she said, “and I’m optimistic about the direction in which you will lead.”

“You bring a wealth of experience and expertise and I am confident that you and your team will offer strong leadership to guide this University to greater heights,” she said.

She congratulated Ms. Brew on her appointment and commended the outgoing Council for their commitment and significant contributions that have helped redefine UG’s strategic direction and achievements on the African higher education landscape.

The Chancellor pledged her continued support to the Council, Vice-Chancellor and Registrar in the management and administration of the University. She urged the new Council to remain focused on aligning UG’s training programmes with labour market needs.

“We must ensure our graduates are not only educated but also industry-ready,” she stressed. “Our cooperation with the government remains strong and the management is committed to ensuring that the University of Ghana is not just a premier university by name, but in reality.”

Mrs. Chinery-Hesse also called on the Chair to use her goodwill and voice to advocate for the University and help amplify its priorities.

Also present was Registrar, Mrs. Emelia Agyei-Mensah, who serves as Secretary to the Council.