Unite in prayer: ICGC launches 40 days of power for global spiritual renewal

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 19 - 2024 , 17:10

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has announced a transformative journey of fasting and prayer, known as 40 Days of Power, set to begin on June 20, 2024.

This annual event, which spans a 40-day period, involves believers across the world uniting in a spiritual journey of consecration, renewal and divine connection.

Embrace Spiritual Renewal

In his message to launch the 40 Days of Power, Pastor Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of ICGC, intimated that the aim of the fast was to deepen participants' relationship with God through dedicated times of prayer.

“The heavens will open to us, and we will be transformed and renewed by the Lord”, he stated.

Each day will focus on different prayer topics, covering spiritual growth, healing and health, family and relationships, financial breakthrough, and global peace. This journey serves as an opportunity for individuals to seek guidance and blessings in their lives.

Global Participation: In-Person and Online

The event will be accessible both in-person at various ICGC church assemblies and online, ensuring a dynamic and inclusive environment for all participants. Daily prayer meetings, streamed services, and interactive sessions will facilitate global participation, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose among participants.

United in faith

By joining the 40 Days of Power, participants become part of a global community united in prayer. This collective effort underscores the transformative power of faith and the profound impact of prayer in effecting real change in individuals' lives and communities.

How to get involved

The 40-day journey will commence on June 20, 2024. Participants are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare their hearts for this spiritual encounter. Daily updates, prayer topics, and inspiring messages will be available on the ICGC website and social media platforms. Participants are invited to engage with the community online and share their experiences using #40DaysOfPower.