UN offers Ghana $500m support

The United Nations will sign a new Cooperation Framework with Ghana to provide the country with $500 million.
Described as the most important instrument for planning and implementation of UN development activities in Ghana, the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, scheduled to be signed today, will be implemented over a period of three years.
A Director of the UN Operations in Ghana, Ifeoma Charles-Monwuba, who represented the UN Country Director at a health walk in Accra at the weekend, disclosed this in an interview with the Daily Graphic after the exercise.
The instrument outlines the UN development system’s integrated contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) along with a commitment to leave no one behind, to fundamental and a human rights-based approach, to gender equality and women’s empowerment, to building resilience and sustainability, and to strengthening accountability.
Anniversary
The walk was a platform to commence activities to mark 77th anniversary of the formation of the United Nations on the theme: “Building on the 3Ss — Solidarity, Sustainability and Science — Towards a more Resilient Ghana”.
Participants were drawn from the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Police Service, the Immigration Service and the Prisons Service.
The walk started from the forecourt of the State House, and took participants through some principal streets of Accra and back to the State House.
Ms Charles-Monwuba said the health walk was also to sensitise Ghanaians to the presence of the UN in Ghana and to demonstrate the collaboration between Ghana and the world body.
Collaboration
“It is also to demonstrate the collaboration and good hospitality the UN in Ghana has enjoyed from the Government and people of Ghana, and also for the health benefit of the exercise,” she added.
Other activities lined up to mark the anniversary included a debate by students, a flag raising ceremony, and a reception for the diplomatic community and the host government.
Ms Charles-Monwuba said these were to showcase Ghana as a strong member state of the UN, and also to show that the UN was in Ghana to stay and serve.
The Director II of the Multilateral Relations Bureau of the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Joyce Asamoah-Koranteng, urged Ghanaians to play their respective parts in raising the flag of Ghana.
The signing ceremony will be attended by the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the UN Resident Coordinator, and heads of UN agencies, funds and programmes and the diplomatic community.