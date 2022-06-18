The umbrella rock, presumed to be centuries old, can be found in the Yilo Krobo District, about 22 kilometres from Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region.
The mysterious rock is located just about seven kilometres close to the Boti Falls, hence tourists who visit Boti Falls usually take advantage to pass by and experience the mystery of nature.
The top of the rock provides an amazing view over the surrounding valley and great photo opportunities.
Uniqueness
Unlike the normal rock, the shape of the rock is a thing of beauty, with one large surface rock sitting comfortably on a smaller rock, forming an umbrella-like shape.
About 15 to 20 people can comfortably take shelter under this unique rock and will be protected from rainfall or sunshine.
History
According to oral history by natives of Yilo Krobo, the rock was discovered by a hunter who had gone hunting in the forest some decades ago.
He returned to the town, told his people about it and took them to the strange-looking rock. Since then, the Umbrella Rock has become one of the major tourist attractions in the Eastern Region.
The Umbrella Rock continues to amaze visitors who find it mindboggling to understand how a very large surface rock could sit on a tiny base for ages without falling, or the smaller rock wearing off to give way for a fall.