UK mental health professionals in for awareness campaign

Mental health professionals from the United Kingdom are in the country to begin a mental health awareness campaign to support psychiatric institutions in Ghana with facilities and share knowledge experience.
The UK-based professionals from the East London NHS Foundation Trust are using Besstel Child and Adult Psychiatric Health Foundation, a registered charity organisation, as a vehicle to strike a partnership with the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Coast.
Launch
A media lunch of the campaign was held in Accra on Friday, October 19, 2018 to announce the upcoming mental health awareness scheduled to take place at the Independence Square on October 27, 2018 and at the Victoria Park on October 28, 2018.
A founder member of the foundation, Ms Stella Nutakor, who is leading the engagement process with the Ghanaian authorities, expressed the commitment of the organisation to support the mental health situation in the country.
She said the foundation was in the process of adopting the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital and equipping it with equipment and other facilities, together with professionals from the East London NHS Trust, to provide continuous support to healthcare service to the facility.
Statistics
About 2.4 million Ghanaians are reported to have experienced one form of mental illness or the other, with only two per cent having access to proper care.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are only 600 qualified psychiatric nurses in the country and the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, which was established in 1906 with the capacity to house 800 patients, now has in excess of 1000 patients.
The three psychiatric hospitals in Ghana – the Accra, Ankaful and Pantang hospitals – are currently confronted with major challenges, including the lack of adequate funds to resource them and the fact that there is only one psychiatric doctor serving the entire country.
Ms Nutakor, who is a psychiatric health nurse, indicated that the foundation planned to raise funds to provide basic resources to give in-patients at the mental health facilities improved care.
