UK Foreign Secretary visits Trashy Bags Africa

Emmanuel Bonney Aug - 03 - 2023 , 07:22

The United Kingdom (UK) Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly, paid a working visit to Trashy Bags Africa, a social enterprise company upcycling eco-friendly bags from discarded drinking water sachets, during his recent visit to Ghana.

The company processes and upcycles used sachets into fashion accessories such as backpacks and tote bags.

Officials

Mr Cleverly was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, and other officials of the British High Commission.

During the visit, he met with teachers and students of FutureStars Charity, a UK-registered organisation.

The Manufacturing Manager of Trashy Bags Africa, Elvis Aboluah, who conducted Mr Cleverly around the facility, told the Daily Graphic that the company was also into educating people and creating awareness of the negative impact of plastic on the environment aside from recycling them.

“So in terms of the materials, we build collaboration with people who collect the materials,” he said.

These, he said, included companies, other individuals and partners such as Inspired to Rise and Futurestars Charity.

The Country Manager of Futurestars Charity, Emmanuel Okyne-Tetteh, said the organisation used the power of sports to promote education.