UDS denies holding "sex party" for students

BY: Samuel Duodu & Mohammed Fugu

Management of the Nyankpala Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has denied media reports suggesting that a “sex party” has taken place on the premises of the University.

According to the Dean of Students Dr. Adu Gyamfi, the said party was an event organised by the Students Representative Council (SRC) to welcome first year students to school.

He said at the event, some photos were taken while the students, in a frenzy, danced to the popular hip life song “one corner” by Patapaa.

He said it was those photos which had gone viral on social media that has led to the said reports of a “sex party” on campus.

“You know how some people, especially the youth react to the “One Corner” song and it was in such frenzy that, those pictures which went viral were captured and cannot be said as a sex party” he said.


Dr Adu Gyamfi, therefore, described the reports as “fabricated and an attempt to tarnish the hard earned reputation of the University”.

"Jersey on Jeans"

Reacting to the reports, President of the SRC, Sadick Kilwa said the event, dubbed “Jersey on Jeans (JOJ)” was organised last Friday to welcome first year students to the school.

He said the pictures on social media were posted with misrepresentative captions that suggested a sex party had taken place.

Kilwa further explained that, the 'JOJ' party was an event where students wore their favourite football club Jerseys over jeans.