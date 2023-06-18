Tyre issues account for 10% of road crashes - NRSA

GNA Jun - 18 - 2023 , 16:21

A senior official from Ghana's National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has revealed that approximately 10% of all road accidents in the country are attributed to inadequate tyre maintenance.

Mr. Dennis Yeribu, Principal Manager of the Planning and Programmes Directorate at NRSA, emphasized the importance of practising proper tyre maintenance to ensure road safety. Yeribu made these remarks during the "Stay Alive Tyre Safety Campaign," a collaborative initiative between NRSA, Vulco, and the Ghana Police Service.

As part of the campaign, the team conducted tyre assessments on around 500 private vehicles travelling on the Tema Motorway. They provided drivers with tyre safety and management tips, distributed tyre inflation coupons, and engaged in road safety awareness activities. After conducting the assessments, the team informed drivers about the condition of their tyres and offered remedies where necessary. Mr.Yeribu highlighted the neglect that many road users exhibit towards tyre maintenance, emphasizing that tyres play a vital role in road safety.

Mr. Yeribu stated that the Tyre Safety Campaign will be expanded to other regions in Ghana, with plans to organize a similar exercise targeting public transport vehicles. The data collected from the campaign will inform future policy directives and targeted educational programs aimed at enhancing road safety. Yeribu expressed gratitude to Vulco and the Ghana Police Service for their support, while commending the drivers for their cooperation and willingness to receive education on tyre safety.

Drivers expressed appreciation for the exercise, acknowledging the NRSA's efforts to enhance their understanding of tyre safety. Mr. Shakti Shukla, National Retail Manager of Vulco, revealed that a significant proportion (approximately 65% to 70%) of the assessed vehicles had winter tyres instead of summer tyres, which are better suited for Ghana's weather conditions. Summer tyres are designed with a specific rubber compound to provide excellent grip and handling on both dry and wet roads in warmer climates. In contrast, winter tyres offer exceptional traction on snowy, icy surfaces and wet roads in cold temperatures.

Mr. Shukla noted that the standard maximum shelf life of tyres is five years, but many tyres examined during the campaign were found to be overaged and cracked. He advised motorists to purchase tyres that align with their vehicle's Original Equipment (OE), ensuring the correct tyre size, maintaining recommended tyre pressure, and checking the manufacturer's warranty. OE tyres refer to the parts originally fitted to a car during manufacturing, specifically developed for each make and model.

Furthermore, drivers were advised against using different tyre sizes on the same axis, with the recommendation to only mount the size specified by the manufacturer. Shukla emphasized the importance of regular axis rotation every 10,000 kilometres to maximize tyre performance. Drivers were also encouraged to monitor tyre pressure every 15 days, adhere to the manufacturer's recommended pressure, inspect valve conditions, and use valve caps.

Mr. Shukla highlighted that certain driving habits, such as high-speed driving, excessive turns, and abrupt stops, negatively impact tyre lifespan and performance, leading to damage, irregular wear, reduced traction, stability issues, and discomfort.