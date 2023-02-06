Turkiye earthquake: Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive

Ghana football international Christian Atsu has been pulled out of the rubble in the Turkiye earthquake alive, the Portuguese outlet A Bola has reported.
He has been taken to a hospital.
Christian Atsu was 'trapped' after an earthquake in Turkiye on Monday dawn.
The 31-year-old, was caught up in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake which occurred on Monday.
Portuguese outlet A Bola reported on Monday evening that Atsu has now been rescued from the rubble and has been transported to hospital after suffering injuries to his right foot and breathing difficulties.
Hatayspor, Atsu's current club, is located in the Turkish city of the Hatay, which is believed to be one of the areas worst affected by the incident.
As well as Atsu, it has been reported that the club's sporting director Taner Savut and an interpreter were also trapped following the earthquake.
Important win for the team
Happy to be on the scoresheet 🙏 @hatayspor pic.twitter.com/eMhlS0JGWr— Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) February 5, 2023
