Tullow, Ghana Navy sign $23.5m agreement to protect oil fields

Tullow Ghana Limited has signed a $23.5-million agreement with the Ghana Navy for the latter to use its newly acquired naval vessels to provide security services at the TEN and the Jubilee oil fields.
The five-year agreement is to ensure the protection of the country’s territorial waters and the TEN and the Jubilee fields.Follow @Graphicgh
The agreement, which commenced on January 1, 2022, will run until December 31, 2026.
The Deputy Managing Director of Tullow, Mrs Cynthia Lumor, led her team to the Navy Headquarters at the Burma Camp in Accra yesterday to sign the agreement with the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Issah Yakubu.
Commitment
Mrs Lumor said the TEN and the Jubilee partners were committed to supporting the retooling of the Ghana Navy to carry out its duties.
“We believe that retooling the Ghana Navy is mutually beneficial to the country and us,” she added, saying the partnership with the Navy would ensure the protection of the country’s territorial waters.
“We believe that this partnership will further strengthen the relationship between Tullow and the Ghana Navy,” she said.
Commendation
Admiral Yakubu, for his part, commended Tullow and its partners for the collaboration to provide security for the TEN and the Jubilee oil fields.
“Tullow Ghana and the Jubilee partners have demonstrated commitment to sustainable production by this collaboration,” he said.
He gave an assurance that the Ghana Navy would fulfill its contractual obligations under the five-year agreement to ensure a secure maritime space for the safe operation of the TEN and the Jubilee fields.
Recall
Four new fighter vessels were recently acquired for the Ghana Navy to enhance its capacity to protect the country’s maritime domain, including offshore oil and gas installations.
The vessels will boost efforts at making Ghana’s maritime space safer and unattractive to pirates and other illegal activities.
They are equipped with the needed logistics to protect national installations and also deter and make Ghana’s adjoining coast safer.
The acquisition of the vessels forms part of the agenda of the government to equip the Ghana Navy to provide security for offshore installations and other national assets.
The vessels will further provide asset protection in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the TEN and the Jubilee fields.