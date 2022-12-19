Organised Labour declares indefinite strike over pension funds and debt exchange programme 

Organised Labour has declared an indefinite strike starting from December 27.
The strike will be in force until the government exempt pension funds from the planned debt exchange programme.
The Secretary General of TUC, Dr Yaw Baah, announced the industrial action at a press conference in Accra today.
Labour unions present at the press conference included the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the Ghana Medical Association, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association of Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU).
More to follow…