Truck runs over mini bus on Amasaman-Nsawam road, 7 killed

Graphic.com.gh Feb - 06 - 2024 , 08:01

Seven people reportedly died on Monday when a truck run over a mini bus [trotro], on the Amasaman-Nsawam portion of the N6 highway in Greater Accra.

Three others reportedly survived the accident.

Due to the ongoing reconstruction of the Pokuase-Nsawam portion of the N6 highway, the mini bus driver is said to have slowed down at a portion of the road which had a pothole.

But the truck, which was following it at speed, was unable to also slow down,

According to eyewitnesses, the truck run over the mini bus [trotro] from behind, killing the passengers in the bus.

The victims were unresponsive when eyewitnesses managed to remove them from the mangled vehicle.