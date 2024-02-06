Advertisement
Truck runs over mini bus on Amasaman-Nsawam road, 7 killed
Graphic.com.gh
Seven people reportedly died on Monday when a truck run over a mini bus [trotro], on the Amasaman-Nsawam portion of the N6 highway in Greater Accra.
Three others reportedly survived the accident.
Due to the ongoing reconstruction of the Pokuase-Nsawam portion of the N6 highway, the mini bus driver is said to have slowed down at a portion of the road which had a pothole.
But the truck, which was following it at speed, was unable to also slow down,
According to eyewitnesses, the truck run over the mini bus [trotro] from behind, killing the passengers in the bus.
The victims were unresponsive when eyewitnesses managed to remove them from the mangled vehicle.