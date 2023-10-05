Truck accident blocks Yamonransa - New Edubiase road for hours

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Oct - 05 - 2023 , 18:47

Travelers on the Yamonransa to New Edubiase road were kept in a gridlock for hours on Thursday following a truck accident on the stretch.

Graphic Online's Central Regional correspondent, Shirley Asiedu Addo reports that the accident happened at Assin Kwame Atta near Assin Manso.

The truck veered off and subsequently crossed the road horizontally, completely blocking the road as seen in the photo attached below.

This left many travelers stranded.

Travelers on the affected stretch who were affected were advised to use the Twifo Praso route and link Assin Fosu to continue their journey.

As of 7:30pm, the Central Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Linda Afotey Annan told Graphic Online that personnel of the Ghana Police Service had worked to open the road to traffic.