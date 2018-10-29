Transport Minister orders probe into GH¢10,652 expenditure at Maritime Authority

The Minister of Transport, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has directed the Board of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) to investigate allegations of impropriety levelled against its Director General, Mr Kwame Owusu.
A statement issued on Monday and signed by Mr Asiamah read: “My attention has been drawn to a number of allegations against the Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Mr Kwame Owusu, which have gone viral on social media.
“As the sector Minister, with oversight responsibility over the Ghana Maritime Authority, I wish to indicate that I have directed the Board of the Authority to investigate the allegations and report to me for necessary action.”
A memo circulating on social media last week suggested that the Authority spent GH¢10,652.06 on food for eight persons at a single meeting.
According to the memo, the food which was prepared by Luxe Suites Hotel belongs to the Director General of the Authority, Mr Owusu.
But the GMA has refuted the report, saying the memo circulating in the media circles have been doctored.