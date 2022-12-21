Trailblazers supports Street Girls Aid

Trailblazers, a non-profit organisation that focuses on empowering women has donated items to Street Girls Aid Shelter.
The items which includes 12 bags of flour, two bags of maize and liquid soap was to help revamp the bakery set aside to raise income through selling of bread to people living within the community and near to support the occupants of the home.
Presenting the items to the shelter on December 15, the Administrator for Trailblazers, Gifty Takyi said her outfit’s visit to Street Girls Aid Shelter got them informed about the shutdown of the bakery that had been in production over the years to support the home due to high prices of flour.
According to her, Trailblazers could not watch the situation get worse, hence, coming up with such items to enable them begin full production to support the lives that were depending on the organisation.
“The previous time we visited the bakery business was on hold so we decided that we will help them to revamp the business, make money and use whatever proceeds they get to fund other businesses and training that they will be organising in the future.
We did this by speaking to other people to put together these items. Because of the inflation the prices of flour has increased so we brought this to help them start operating again,” she said.
Miss Takyi added that more training will be organised to equip the girls with entrepreneurial skills that will help them build a better future to sustain their lives.
Receiving the items on behalf of the organisation, the Deputy Director for Street Girls Aid Shelter, Irene Engmann, said it has become very necessary for every organisation to be sustainable, hence, the setting up of the bakery to support the girls in the home and also train others to become bakers.
She expressed gratitude for the kind gesture adding that the support provided by Trailblazers will go a long way to improve their bakery business.
About Trailblazers
Trailblazers is a non-profit organization that is aimed at equipping women with skills to develop themselves to their full potential.
Trailblazers believe that all women, in both the formal and informal sectors, should be empowered to fully achieve their potential and thereby become independent and responsible members of society, contributing their due.