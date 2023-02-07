Trailblazers enrol children of ‘Kayayei’ on NHIS

Trailblazers, a non-profit organisation that focuses on empowering women has partnered two organisations to register 70 children of head potters, popularly known as kayayei on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
The children are all pupils at the Street Aid Nursery and Kindergarten at Tudu in Accra.
Their mothers, mostly single mothers ply their trade at Kantamanto and Tudu in Accra.
Some of them had their NHIS cards expired and Traiblazers assisted them to renew it.
The move was to help bring some relief to the mothers by helping to lessen their financial burden on healthcare, an Administrator at Trailblazers Gifty Takyi said.
Trailblazers also donated books and toys to the school.
Kenshan Kennel sponsored the NHIS registration while
Vidya Bookshore and some individuals donated the stationery.