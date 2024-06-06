Traffic alert: Accident on Cape Coast-Takoradi highway
A truck carrying sand has overturned on the Cape Coast to Takoradi highway.
The truck reportedly somersaulted and landed on the side.
The driver is reportedly safe, but the accident has created a traffic congestion on the N1 highway at the section of the road.
Alternative Route: To avoid delays, use the Ridge Royal route through Holy Child School - Green Hill stretch, then out to Aggrey Memorial School area.