Total of 210 Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine - Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has disclosed that 210 Ghanaian nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine.
This was after the Ministry on Wednesday received the 12th batch of seventeen Ghanaian nationals at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.
The Director for the Information and Public Affairs Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mrs. Worwornyo Agyeman who welcomed the students on behalf of the government assured that measures had been put in place to safeguard their mental health.
She also added that efforts were being made to ensure the continuation of the education of those that are students.
Dr. Kwaku Brobbey Asenso, a Psychiatrist with the Mental Health Association also informed the students about the arrangements that had been put in place to help ease the psychological trauma they suffered from the war in Ukraine.