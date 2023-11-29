Tostan hosts in Thiès inaugural African gathering on Wellbeing

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 29 - 2023 , 15:53

Tostan, a Senegal based community development organisation, is hosting in Thiès, Senegal, a unique African gathering, starting today, 29th of November to the 1st of December 2023.

Dubbed: "The Wellbeing Summit Dakar-Thiès 2023", this gathering brings together social change agents, wellbeing experts, policy makers, African community leaders, artists and young African leaders from all over Africa. Participants and speakers, mostly youth, will explore the African lens on innovative approaches to individual, collective, societal and environmental wellbeing.

The Wellbeing Summit Dakar-Thiès 2023, is part of a global movement of Regional Wellbeing Summits launched by The Wellbeing Project to foster the wellbeing of social change agents around the world. Working at the forefront of sustainable development efforts in their communities, these actors face enormous challenges that threaten their wellbeing.

Nearly 200 participants will attend this transformative African gathering that aims to empower individuals, organizations and communities to foster wellbeing. The Summit will address a variety of topics, including the role of spirituality in wellbeing; youth mental health; intergenerational trauma; social norms and and community development; activism and feminism; environment and sustainability in the African context; Pan-Africanism; and Art therapy for wellbeing.

The Wellbeing Summit Dakar-Thiès 2023 will explore how different forms of creative expression, whether traditional or contemporary, contribute to individual and collective wellbeing. Hence, contemporary art installations, dance and painting workshops, concerts and theater will be part of this summit, offering participants a unique experience in the exploration of individual and collective wellbeing.

Speakers, including leading civil society actors, government representatives, academics, health professionals, entrepreneurs and activists from across the continent, will share their personal experiences of wellbeing as well as local practices that promote a holistic approach to sustainable social change in the African context. In addition to panel discussions, interactive collective experiences will help foster self-reflection on inner wellbeing while exploring an African vision of wellbeing.

"Building on more than thirty years of commitment to fostering community wellbeing, Tostan is proud to host this major African gathering that will provide a space for sharing and deep reflection on wellbeing in line with our African values and identity. We believe that by coming together and sharing our collective wisdom, we can foster lasting positive social change in our communities", Carina Ndiaye, Chief Partnerships Officer at Tostan noted.

"After visiting the US, Colombia, Brazil, and Belgium for four incredible, deeply-needed gatherings, the Wellbeing Summit is now happening in Senegal. We cannot be more thrilled to have Tostan host the first Regional Wellbeing Summit in Africa. In bringing together changemakers from all walks of life, we look forward to this Summit serving as a spark to help ignite a transformative wellbeing movement in Africa," Aaron Pereira and Sandrine Woitrin, Co-Leads, The Wellbeing Project observed.

"By leading positive social change in their communities, youth are playing a pivotal note in the symphony of wellbeing in Africa. Their voices will resonate deeply at the Summit, as the exchanges will undoubtedly shape our vision of physical, mental and social wellbeing for all," Sobel Aziz Ngom, President of Consortium Jeunesse Sénégal (CJS) and Speaker at Wellbeing Summit Dakar-Thiès, noted.