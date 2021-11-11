Top-Up Pharmacy organises health screening in Kasoa

Top-Up Pharmacy has organised a health screening as part of activities to celebrate the one year anniversary of its Kasoa branch.
Residents of Kasoa, Obom, Ofaakor and other adjoining areas trooped to the premises of Top-Up Pharmacy at the Kasoa New Market to be screened for conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol, dental, eye care and hepatitis B.
Doctors also provided general health consultation to the beneficiaries and advised them on proper use of medication.
Appreciation
The Executive Director of Top-Up Pharmacy, Mrs Olena Odor, said the health screening was a way for her outfit to show appreciation to the people of Kasoa for believing and embracing the Top-Up brand.
“Kasoa is a very fast growing community and it is our aim to help people in terms of their health.
The health screening is our way of giving back to the community because we know it can benefit many people,” Mrs Odor further said.
Top-Up pharmacy, she said, was interested in the wellbeing and health of not only its customers but also people within its catchment areas of operations and the entire country.
She said the company had made customer satisfaction its hallmark and was, therefore, constantly improving its services to meet customers need, adding “our services are tailored to ensure the best quality for customers.”
Advice
The Head of Sales and Marketing of Top-Up Pharmacy, Dr Isaac Boameng Nyantakyi, said the health screening exercise was also an opportunity for the pharmacy to advise people on the proper use of medicine.
He cautioned people to desist from taking drugs without first talking to a doctor or a pharmacist.
“Drugs can become poisons depending on how they are used.
You need to speak to a pharmacist on every drug you take.
Don’t just walk into a pharmacy and buy anything, especially antibiotics.
People are abusing antibiotics a lot,’ he said.
