Togbe Afede didn’t call for investigations into Blay’s 275 buses – House of Chiefs

The National House of Chiefs has denied media reports suggesting that the President of the House, Togbe Afede, has called for investigations into the purchase of some 275 buses by the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)
.
But a statement signed and issued by the Acting Registrar of the National House of Chiefs, A. K. Essien dismissed the report.
“I want to put on record that Togbe never made such a statement. What Togbe actually said was that ‘Sometime ago it was one party building a multi-million dollar headquarters. We (Nananom) all sat down and did not complain. And more recently some aspiring chairman of a party buying several 275 vehicles. These are matters that should attract Nananom’s attention and I am very happy that at least, the latest one has attracted the attention of the Special Prosecutor,’” the statement said.
According to the statement, “Nowhere in his address did he say that he wanted Hon. Freddie Blay investigated as reported.”
What Togbe Afede said
According to the statement, Togbe Afede raised the issue on the purchase of the buses when he touched on the canker of corruption in the African continent, including Ghana.
“Let me say that the frequency of corruption at elections is worrying; because that sequence itself suggests the lack of trust and lack of transparency…. And I think that we all have to work hard to minimize the frequency of perceptions of corruption and corruption. Nananom [Chiefs] should lead the fight and should talk for transparency,” he said.
Togbe Afede, who is also the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, made the remarks at the third general meeting of the House in Kumasi last Friday.