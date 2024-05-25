Featured

THROWBACK: Where were your letters flying to?

Graphic Online May - 25 - 2024 , 05:27

THROWBACK.

Where were your letters flying to?

Before mobile phones came onboard and the “www” was extended for public use, followed by social media, this is how secondary school students used to communicate. Especially after meeting someone at “Interco”, some of the letters that followed had envelopes looking like this one, which was sent to Mfantsiman Girls School in Saltpond and to Mabel …

Advertisement

The contents of the letter will be revealed later …