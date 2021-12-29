3 teen students arrested for killing navy officer for his car

Three Senior High School students have been arrested for allegedly causing the death of a navy officer after they poured petrol on him and burnt him just so they could steal his car.
The suspects are Patrick Baidoo, 18; Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Odiku, 17; and Adolf Eshun, 18 years.
The Naval Officer, AB1 Boateng Okyere of Sekondi Bakaano, Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western region, was working as a Bolt driver when the three allegedly attacked him. He later died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were arrested on Thursday, December 24, at about 1700 hours, during an operation based on intelligence gathered by the Regional Intelligence and Operation Unit.
She said all the three suspects confessed to committing the crime.
DSP Adiku would not mention the names of the schools of the suspects for security reasons but said they would be arraigned and charged with robbery and murder.
"The suspects confessed that they wanted to steal the car from him. When they got to Bakaano and they asked him to hand over the keys, he refused, hence they poured the petrol on him and burnt him," she said.
