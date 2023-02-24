Taptap Send Call Centre to create jobs for youth — Growth Director

Daily Graphic Feb - 24 - 2023 , 09:07

The state of youth unemployment in Ghana is precarious and gradually getting to the point of a national security threat which must be of concern to all Ghanaians and entities doing business in the country, Darryl Koku Mawutor Abraham, Growth Director, Africa for Taptap Send, an international remittance company, has observed.



He, therefore, said it was for the purposes of helping meet the unemployment challenge in the country that Taptap Send has set up a Call Centre in Accra offering jobs to young Ghanaians as well as making money transfer safer and faster for its global clients and most especially Ghanaians.

Launch

In an interview in connection with the formal launch of the call centre currently being operated by Eservices Africa Limited, an outsourcing partner, Mr Abraham said the centre also formed part of the global collaborative and networking efforts aimed at improving lives of citizens across the world.

In his remarks, the Global Director of Customer Services for Taptap Send, Mr Marcin Kupczak, disclosed that the company understood the money transfer transactions better because it was set up by more than 90 per cent immigrants who came from different countries.

That, he said, explained why Taptap Send did not charge any fees for its services.

Clients

Mr Abraham said in addition to job creation, the call centre in Accra was to help improve clients and customer relations and provided the best opportunity for feedback for a better resolution of any challenges that might face clients.

The Chief Operating Officer of Eservices Africa, handlers of the Taptap Call Centre in Accra, Mr Emmanuel Wereko Annor, said the Taptap Send app provided easier, simpler and safer means of money transfer which was accessible to all.

He said the centre was staffed with young men and women with varied and vast experiences in the money transfer and Fintech space.