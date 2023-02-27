Tamale Technical University appeals for infrastructure

Mohammed Fugu Feb - 27 - 2023 , 07:23

The Vice-Chancellor of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU), Prof. Abass Braimah, has appealed to the government and corporate bodies for support to complete stalled infrastructure projects and provide furniture for the university.

Prof. Braimah made the call at the 5th matriculation ceremony of the university in Tamale last Saturday.

He lamented that the university was faced with infrastructural challenges which had resulted in low enrolment and that was affecting teaching and learning.

A total of 4,491 students have been admitted to the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) to pursue various programmes for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Out of the number 1,173 are females while 3,318 are males.

Challenges

"The university is facing furniture and infrastructure challenges which is affecting enrolment. We are, therefore, appealing to the government and corporate institutions to come to our aid.

We are also in talks with the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly to help work on the link roads in the university," Prof. Braimah stated.

He advised the students to be disciplined and take their studies seriously in order to come out with flying colours.

He said the institution had workshops and laboratories that would equip students with the requisite skills and prepare them to start their own ventures after completion.

TaTU is surrounded by communities such as Kplasi, Wurushie and Sagnarigu and the road that links the communities passes through the university.

Apart from not being fenced, the university also has no proper security systems in place to check those who use the link road that passes through the university to the nearby communities.