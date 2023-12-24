Talal Fattal honoured among most influential personalities of 2023

Graphic Online Dec - 24 - 2023 , 09:17

Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alhaji Talal Fattal, has earned recognition as one of the most influential personalities in Ghana for the year 2023.

The esteemed accolade was conferred upon him alongside 100 distinguished individuals, including the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and Ato Afful, the Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, at a gala event at the Marriott Hotel in Accra on December 16.

Alhaji Fattal, a former Chief Executive Officer of Metro TV, was honoured with a plaque and a citation that acknowledged his positive impact on Ghana's socioeconomic, political, and cultural landscape. He was recognised during the 100 Most Influential People Awards gala organised by the Business Executive Group, an Accra-based Pan-African events management and media organisation. It was held on the theme: “Collaboration in transforming Ghana's economy for a better future”.

The selection process for the distinguished winners involved multiple stages, including nominations, findings from research consultants, and the evaluation of a 12-member Awards Selection Jury comprised of experts in socioeconomic, political, corporate, cultural, and diplomatic matters in Ghana.

The awards spanned various categories such as political governance, national policy, economic management, entrepreneurship, media practice and management, among others.

Born in Ghana to Lebanese parents, Alhaji Fattal has left an indelible mark on marketing, media, entertainment, and sports over the past four decades. Beginning his career as an accomplished musician, he had five albums, notably 'Forgive and Forget', and got signed on by Nigerian music icon Sunny Ade of Sigma Disc.

During his music career, Alhaji Fattal shared the stage in Ghana with renowned musicians such as Jermaine Jackson, Jimmy Cliff, Musical Youth, and OSIBISA, as well as starred as guest artiste on ECRAG Awards, Leisure Awards, and PMAN Nigeria Awards.

Alhaji Talal Fattal received a citation recognising his influence in media, marketing, sports and entertainment

Perhaps, the most transformative side of Alhaji Fattal was witnessed in the marketing and media industries. Since the founding of Metro TV, a partnership with GTV in 1997 to create the first private free-to-air TV station, he has pioneered many initiatives that transformed the industry, particularly regarding the syndication of live international football competitions like the FIFA World Cup. These initiatives later became the industry standard in Ghana.

The multi-talented veteran’s media career took off in 1990 when he set up the advertising and marketing agency, Media Number 1, which set new standards and won Agency of the Year in consecutive years (1995, 1996).

Under his stewardship as CEO between 2000 and 2005m Alhaji Fattal, Metro TV grew and expanded its coverage from broadcasting in Accra on weekends to having nationwide coverage with nationwide. It not only became one of the top three most-watched TV stations in Ghana but also was a leading name for sports and entertainment content.

Alhaji Talal Fattal played an influential role in TV, sports and entertainment over three decades

Over time as Metro TV established its foothold in the media, it became noted for some ground-breaking sports initiatives driven by its sister company, Optimum Media Prime (OMP) with Alhaji Fattal as the majority shareholder of the marketing vehicle. OMP spearheaded the syndication of TV and sponsorship rights for the 2006,2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup tournaments for TV stations in Ghana. It also syndicated the broadcast of the Ghana Premier League on SuperSport.

Sports

Alhaji Fattal's influence extended beyond media, particularly in sports, where he initiated groundbreaking initiatives, such as the launch in 2003 of the novel boxing competition, Mortein Boxing League on Metro TV, which later produced boxing stars like Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe.

Metro TV also started the MTN Soccer Academy, where talented youngsters were identified and groomed for professional careers, producing the likes of Gideon Baah who later featured for Asante Kotoko and proceeded to play for clubs in Finland, USA and Kazakhstan.

Alhaji Fattal’s influence in sports grew through the years as bought topflight Ghanaian clubs like Zaytuna FC, and Sporting Mirren. He later acquired significant shares in Accra Great Olympics to become one of the club’s directors.

At 60 years old, Alhaji Fattal has diversified his interests, moving into minigolf and is currently the president of the Ghana and Africa Minigolf federations, a journey that reflects a multifaceted career marked by innovation and transformative contributions to various sectors in Ghana.