Take advantage of emerging technologies - Professor Dzidonu to Ghanaian youth

Gertrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 21 - 2023 , 15:19

The Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) has held its 19th graduation ceremony in Accra with a call on the youth to embrace technology as a tool for national development.

The President of AIT, Professor Clement Dzidonu, who made the call explained that Artificial Intelligence (AI), for instance, is playing a pivotal role in transforming societies, hence the need for the youth to take advantage of the numerous benefits such technologies offer.

He said the youth could leverage on existing and emerging technologies to enhance their skills and abilities.

"In the era of AI, the more you know, the less you know – The more you do, the more you can do,” Prof. Dzidonu noted.

He said the university was committed to maintaining high academic standards and conducting cutting-edge research to positively impact the country and the world at large.

He indicated that AIT now operates AIT Smart School Academy, which provides training for pupils at the basic level.

The graduation

The ceremony witnessed the graduation of two PhD candidates, 300 undergraduate students and 14 Master’s students.

Over 1,500 students in various academic programmes were also matriculated into the University at the same event.

AIT's High academic standards

For his part, the Acting Chairman of the AIT Board of Trustees, Emeritus Professor Ivan Addae-Mensah, commended the high academic standards the institution had set, particularly in producing numerous high-quality PhD graduates.

He also congratulated the graduates, urging them to go out into the world to make a difference.