Swedru: Municipal guard who kicked boy’s head in viral video arrested

The Swedru Municipal guard seen in a viral video assaulting a young boy by kicking his head with his boot has been arrested by the police. He was arrested with two other accomplices last Friday.
The Agona Swedru District Police Command picked the three for assaulting one Kwame Tsiboa for allegedly stealing mobile phone credit cards worth GH₵95.00 last Wednesday at Agona Swedru.
The suspects, all aged 35 years are Isaac Ntsiful and Peter Danso, both municipal guards of the Agona West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) and Sampson Aikins, a baker.
They are currently in police custody and expected to be put before court on
The arrest of the three followed a viral video on social media, which showed Peter Danso, in particular, kicking the head of the young boy, who was on his knees.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Graphic Online gathers that on the day of the incident, the municipal guards had been detailed by the municipal assembly to control traffic at the Swedru PROTOA Station.
Superintendent Seth Yirenkyi, the District Police Commander told Graphic Online that the three suspects were arrested on Friday after a complaint had been lodged.
He said they have since been charged.
He said the suspects assaulted the victim on an allegation that he had stolen
According to him, Tsiboa denied the allegation that he had stolen the credit cards.
Read also: VIDEO: City guard captured brutalising
Watch the video below;