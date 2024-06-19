Featured

Supreme Court throws out suit challenging FDA guideline on using celebrities for advertising alcoholic products

Justice Agbenorsi Jun - 19 - 2024 , 11:26

The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a suit, which sought to challenge the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) guideline on using celebrities for advertising alcoholic products.

Graphic Online's Justice Agbenorsi reports from the courtroom that the Supreme Court by a 5-2 majority decision threw out the suit challenging a guideline by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) which prohibits celebrities and well-known personalities from being used for advertising alcoholic products.

In a ruling Wednesday [June 19, 2024], a seven member panel of the apex court held that the FDA guideline is not unreasonable neither does it contradict Article 17 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

“This suit fails in its entirety and is dismissed,” , Justice Gertrude Torkonoo said.

Full ruling to be ready by Friday, June 21, 2024.

The case was filed by Mark Darlington Osae, Manager of Hiplife artistes - Reggie ‘N’ Bollie and Skrewfaze.

Article 17(1) of the 1992 Constitution stipulates that all persons shall be equal before the law, while Article 17(2) states that “a person shall not be discriminated on grounds of gender, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed or social or economic status”.

It was the case of the plaintiff that the guideline by the FDA is unconstitutional as it violated the right against discrimination as guaranteed by Article 17 of the 1992 Constitution.