Support physically challenged - Foundation to govt

The Project Officer of The Challenged Foundation, Patience Sarbah, has called on government establishments, churches and educational institutions to embrace, love and support people with disability for them to lead dignified lives.
She also advised people not to discriminate against people with disability since that negative attitude would dampen their spirits.
Ms Sarbah made the call last Sunday when the non-governmental organisation which is committed to the welfare of disadvantaged people in society jointly celebrated this year's World Disability Day with House of the Rock Ministry International at Sowutuom in Accra.
She advised employers to give equal opportunities to people with disability who possessed relevant academic and professional qualifications when considering them for employment.
Training programmes
Ms Sarbah further enjoined Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to offer training programmes to people with disability and also help them to secure jobs so that they did not become a burden on society.
She stressed that disability was a health condition that could happen to any normal person, and therefore advised people not to look down on disabled persons.
The head pastor of the church, Prophet Clement Ofori, who is cripple, advised Ghanaians to encourage people with disability to develop their innate talents in order to contribute their quota to national development.
He emphasised that physical disability was not mental disability and urged normal people not to do anything negative to discourage people with disability.
Stakeholders crusade
Prophet Ofori introduced Rose Atitefe, a cripple who had personally established Prosapat skin care product in Ghana which was also in high demand in the USA, Canada, Germany and the UK to the gathering and urged people with ability to take a cue from her.
Prophet Ofori seized the opportunity to call for national stakeholders crusade to supplement the government's efforts to revamp the national economy.
He emphasised that the national economic recovery programme should be the concern of all Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliations since the government alone could not singlehandedly accomplish such a difficult task.
Other speakers at the ceremony included Messrs Collins Amoani and Aggenim Boateng, Director of Operations and Administrator respectively of The Challenged Foundation, Rev Nana Yaw Barima, a pastor of the House of the Rock Ministry International.