Support efforts to address climate change - Togbe Afede entreats banks

Alberto Mario Noretti Sep - 06 - 2023 , 08:09

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, has called on financial institutions to commit resources and show great zeal towards the crusade to address climate change and environmental issues as a priority social responsibility.

He pointed out that the success of their operations depended largely on the wellbeing of the people and the nation at large.

Togbe Afede made the remarks when a delegation from Stanbic Bank Ghana paid a courtesy call on him at the Asogli Palace in Ho Bankoe last Saturday, to pay homage to him, as part of activities marking the 2023 Te Za (yam festival) celebration.

The Head, Brand and Marketing of Stanbic Bank, Mawuko Afadzinu, led the delegation, which also presented two cheques for GH¢80,000 to the Agbogbomefia.

The Manager of Communications of Stanbic Bank, Kojo Akoi Larbi, said the first cheque for GH¢50,000 was in aid of the Asogli Education Fund, while the other for GH¢30,000 was meant to support various activities of the festival.

The delegation also presented assorted drinks and cartons of bottled water to the palace during the visit.



Assurance

Mr Larbi, who is also the Manager of Reputation and Stakeholder Management of the bank, gave an assurance that Stanbic Bank would continue to work with traditional authorities to serve the best interest of the country.

He said apart from climate change and environmental concerns, the bank was also committed to promoting and preserving the country’s rich culture through events such as Te Za and tourism development in various communities.

Gratitude

Togbe Afede expressed gratitude for the donation and said it was even more fulfilling to note that Stanbic Bank, with a sterling corporate image across the globe, had again supported the Te Za, and this time at the initial stage of the celebration.

He said the bank’s sustained support towards efforts to address climate change was most appropriate, adding that a healthy Ghana would definitely lead to a healthy and vibrant banking system.