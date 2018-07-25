Suhum: Man killed after falling tree crashed him on a cocoa farm

A 57-year-old man at
Apona Apono, a suburb of Suhum met his untimely death, when a log he was felling in a cocoa farm to repair his broken toilet, allegedly accidentally dropped on him, killing him instantly .
He was found lying on the footpath with blood sprinkled on the ground.
His shotgun was lying beside him, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Ebenezer Tetteh told Graphic Online.
According to him, the police has launched an investigation into the incident which was reported to the police by three people including the brother of the deceased.
The three, Emmanuel Nartey of
According to them, the deceased entered the forest with his single barrel shotgun.
"The Complainants went to the bush where the story was confirmed, hence their report to the Police", DSP Tetteh stated.
Thereafter, DSP Tetteh said the police went to the scene which was about 800 metres from
"A single barrel shotgun was found lying beside him. furthermore, two chain sawn logs and his footwear were also found lying beside him.
Upon inspection, two AAA cartridges were found in his pocket. A deep perforation that had a blood clot was found on the left side of his chest", DSP Tetteh explained.
The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary awaiting an autopsy.
Meanwhile, the single barrel shotgun, the two chainsaw logs, his bag containing two fresh maize and a cutlass were collected as exhibits, DSP Tetteh said.