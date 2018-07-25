Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

Suhum: Man killed after falling tree crashed him on a cocoa farm

BY: Naa Lamiley Bentil

A 57-year-old man at Apona Apono, a suburb of Suhum met his untimely death, when a log he was felling in a cocoa farm to repair his broken toilet, allegedly accidentally dropped on him, killing him instantly.

The Suhum police in the Eastern Region said the lifeless body identified as Tetteh Kwao was first found by some women who were returning home from their farms on Monday, July 23, 2018 at about 11 a.m.

He was found lying on the footpath with blood sprinkled on the ground.

His shotgun was lying beside him, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Ebenezer Tetteh told Graphic Online.

According to him, the police has launched an investigation into the incident which was reported to the police by three people including the brother of the deceased.

The three, Emmanuel Nartey of Apona Apono, accompanied by Godfred Tetteh and Ben Tetteh reported to Suhum police that on that fateful day at about 1:p.m, their brother, Tetteh Kwao went to the forest to bring home logs to repair his broken toilet.


According to them, the deceased entered the forest with his single barrel shotgun.

"The Complainants went to the bush where the story was confirmed, hence their report to the Police", DSP Tetteh stated.

Thereafter, DSP Tetteh said the police went to the scene which was about 800 metres from Apona Apono town in a cocoa farm and saw the body of the deceased.

"A single barrel shotgun was found lying beside him. furthermore, two chain sawn logs and his footwear were also found lying beside him.

Upon inspection, two AAA cartridges were found in his pocket. A deep perforation that had a blood clot was found on the left side of his chest", DSP Tetteh explained.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the single barrel shotgun, the two chainsaw logs, his bag containing two fresh maize and a cutlass were collected as exhibits, DSP Tetteh said.