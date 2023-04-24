Sudan: Efforts underway to evacuate Ghanaians

Graphic.com.gh Apr - 24 - 2023 , 04:38

In the past one week, the Republic of the Sudan has been gripped by a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, resulting in avoidable casualties.

Khartoum, the capital, has been the epicentre of the clashes with civilians being most affected.

A number of Ghanaian nationals, particularly students, have been affected by the conflict.

Ghana's Honorary Consulate in Khartoum reports that all of our nationals are safe.

The Ghana Embassy in Cairo, Egypt which has concurrent accreditation to the Sudan, working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Honorary Consulate are coordinating the evacuation of our nationals, and plans are currently underway to secure their safe passage to Ethiopia.

Government wishes to assure the general public, in particular, the families and acquaintances of Ghanaians in the Sudan that every effort is being made to ensure the safety of their loved ones until their arrival in Ghana.

The Government of Ghana joins the International Community to appeal to the warring factions to cease fire and allow negotiations to resume for the sake of the peace and safety of the People of the Sudan.